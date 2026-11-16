Tampa man killed in crash; 2 vehicles leave scene in Avon Park: FHP
AVON PARK, Fla. - A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed Sunday evening after being hit by two vehicles that left the crash scene in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Avon Park deadly hit-and-run crash
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bareberry Loop in Avon Park.
FHP said the man was partially lying in the southbound lane of North Central Avenue and on the grass shoulder when a dark-colored four-door sedan traveling south hit him.
A white SUV traveling behind the sedan also hit the pedestrian, according to investigators. Both drivers left the scene following the crash and have not been identified.
Troopers said the driver of the dark-colored sedan was last seen turning right onto Winthrop Street.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.
FHP said a bicycle was found in the general area of the crash but was not being ridden at the time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Unidentified hit-and-run drivers
What we don't know:
Troopers have not identified the 41-year-old victim or released details explaining why he was lying partially in the roadway before the crash.
Investigators also have not identified either driver or released license plate numbers for the dark-colored sedan or the white SUV.
Submitting anonymous crash tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.