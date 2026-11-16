Tampa man killed in crash; 2 vehicles leave scene in Avon Park: FHP

The Brief An Avon Park hit-and-run left a 41-year-old Tampa man dead after two vehicles hit him Sunday evening in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Both a dark-colored four-door sedan and a white SUV left the scene without stopping along North Central Avenue, FHP said. FHP troopers are searching for the two drivers and asking witnesses to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.



A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed Sunday evening after being hit by two vehicles that left the crash scene in Highlands County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Avon Park deadly hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Central Avenue and Bareberry Loop in Avon Park.

FHP said the man was partially lying in the southbound lane of North Central Avenue and on the grass shoulder when a dark-colored four-door sedan traveling south hit him.

A white SUV traveling behind the sedan also hit the pedestrian, according to investigators. Both drivers left the scene following the crash and have not been identified.

Troopers said the driver of the dark-colored sedan was last seen turning right onto Winthrop Street.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

FHP said a bicycle was found in the general area of the crash but was not being ridden at the time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Unidentified hit-and-run drivers

What we don't know:

Troopers have not identified the 41-year-old victim or released details explaining why he was lying partially in the roadway before the crash.

Investigators also have not identified either driver or released license plate numbers for the dark-colored sedan or the white SUV.

Submitting anonymous crash tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers.