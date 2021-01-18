Interactive 'Super Bowl Experience' comes to Tampa ahead of the big game

Preparations are already well underway in Tampa as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

Workers are transforming Julian B. Lane Park into the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive NFL theme park with family games and entertainment, the Lombardi Trophy on display, and virtual meet-and-greets by NFL greats.

"We’re so excited that both locals and visitors can create Super Bowl memories that will last a lifetime at absolutely no charge," said Rob Higgins, CEO of the Super Bowl LV Tampa Bay Host Committee.

The attraction is sponsored by Lowe’s and is free for the first time. The celebration is also extended throughout the city of Tampa.

Tents go up at Julian B Lane Park for the NFL Fan Experience

"It will stretch the length of the Riverwalk and have it stretch for nearly three miles," said Higgins. "And for it to be outdoors in our incredible weather, to be able to create this social distancing and limited capacity within all the parks works perfectly."

It’s a chance for Tampa to shine worldwide, even with a smaller crowd.

"To have the Super Bowl coming here in a time when our community could really use a Super Bowl is fantastic," said Higgins. "Look at our tourism and hospitality industry and how its been rocked by covid."

Face coverings will be required in and around the parks in advance of a Super Bowl like none before, in true Tampa fashion.

"Our community is no stranger to hosting in challenging times," said Higgins. "Whether it’s 1991 during the Gulf War or 2009 during the recession."



Now add to the list a pandemic as Tampa prepares for the big game.

If you want to come out to the events, download the NFL Onepass app from the App Store. You must use it to schedule your visit to The Super Bowl experience at Julian B. Lane Park because the crowd will be limited due to COVID-19.

