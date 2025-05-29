International students face uncertainty as U.S. visa interviews halted

The Brief In a move that's left thousands of international students in limbo, the Trump administration has paused the visa interview process for those seeking to study in the US. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that interviews will be paused until the social media vetting process is expanded. This decision follows the administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to host international students.



In a move that has left thousands of international students in limbo, the Trump administration has paused the visa interview process for those seeking to study in the United States.

This decision has significant implications for students planning to attend colleges and universities in Florida and across the nation.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Visa interview process halted

What they're saying:

President Trump has cited concerns about the origins of international students, questioning whether they might pose security risks. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that interviews will be paused until the social media vetting process is expanded.

The backstory:

This decision follows the administration's attempt to revoke Harvard University's ability to host international students, a move temporarily halted by a judge.

Local perspective:

Florida is home to more than 30,000 international students from more than 200 countries enrolled in its state university system, with thousands more attending private institutions. As the fall semester approaches, many students awaiting visas may face prolonged uncertainty.

READ: ICE raid in Tallahassee: 100 arrested at Florida construction site, officials say

Possible implications

The other side:

Former law professor and immigration attorney Susham Modi at the Modi Law firm said the potential impact on U.S. universities is substantial. International students contribute approximately $44 billion to the economy annually, supporting more than 300,000 jobs.

If the visa pause is not temporary, it could have major repercussions for higher education institutions and local economies.

Modi said social media checks are already part of the visa process, leaving questions about the necessity and scope of further vetting. Modi's firm represents students affected by the visa delays, highlighting the uncertainty and fear among those who have made significant life changes to study in the U.S.

"The United States is the greatest nation on earth, and we want the brightest and the best students," Modi said. "But they want certainty that they can complete their studies and have a clear path forward. This uncertainty could lead students to choose other countries for their education."

MORE: Disney places Venezuelan employees on unpaid leave amid Supreme Court's protected-status ruling

Further Developments:

In a further development, Rubio announced plans to begin revoking visas for some Chinese students, adding another layer of complexity to the situation. As the legal battles unfold, the fate of many international students remains uncertain.

Students like Aleksandra Conevska from Canada expressed concern about their future in the U.S.

"It feels very disorienting to have to try to think about whether or not I'm welcome here," Conevska shared.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevieve Curtis.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: