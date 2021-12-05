Inverness man, 12-year-old boy killed in Citrus County crash

A 46-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy, both of Inverness, were killed Saturday night in a vehicle crash in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the pair was traveling westbound on State Road 44, east of South Marlene Point, when the 46-year-old man lost control of their Jeep Wrangler as he tried to change lanes.

It left the roadway and entered the north shoulder where the vehicle hit a traffic sign and overturned multiple times before coming to a final rest.

According to FHP, the man was wearing a seatbelt, but the child was not. They both died at the scene.

