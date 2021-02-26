Inverness woman killed in hit-and-run while delivering pizza; FHP searching for driver

A 45-year-old woman from Inverness was trying to deliver pizza when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver and died, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. Investigators said the victim’s SUV was parked partially in the roadway and in the driveway of a home, located at 6001 South Cascade Avenue.

Troopers said the Inverness was outside the SUV in an attempt to deliver pizzas. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle was traveling north on Cascade Avenue and collided into the open passenger side door of the SUV and the victim.

Troopers said the hit-and-run victim was airlifted to Ocala Regional Hospital, where she later passed away. She has not been identified.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact FHP at 813-558-1800.

