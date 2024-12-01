Investigation underway after two people found dead at Haines City home with apparent gunshot wounds

The Haines City Police Department says they are investigating what happened after finding two people dead at a home Saturday night within the Hammock Reserve subdivision.

Officers say they received a call from one of the victim's family members saying that their brother, who was at the home with his significant other, was making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived at the scene, they say a gunshot was heard coming from inside the home.

READ: Woman hit and killed while looking for her cellphone along SR-400

That's when they entered the home and found a man and woman dead on the second floor with apparent gunshot wounds.

All other members of the household were accounted for and police say they believe this incident is isolated.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: