Tampa weather forecast: Summertime heat and humidity returning late this week

The Brief Cool autumn conditions will vanish later this week as humid, summertime weather returns to Tampa. Tampa remains 6 inches of rain below normal for the year while Central Florida grapples with extreme drought. Daily temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s as 60% rain chances return by Friday.



A brief preview of autumn is ending across Central Florida as heat and muggy air rapidly build back into the region.

Daily high temperatures will stay in the upper 80s all week while moisture levels rise.

Central Florida drought

What we know:

Tampa is currently 6 inches behind its normal rainfall total for the year. At the same time, parts of Central Florida are suffering through an extreme drought.

The region still desperately needs precipitation, especially since September is a critical month for local water levels.

Tampa weather forecast

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear whether the returning storm patterns will bring enough localized rain to fully break the regional drought. By the end of the week, dew points will climb back into the 70s, pushing humidity to summertime levels and raising rain chances to 60%.