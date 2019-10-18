Investigators search for possible forgotten cemetery near King High School

article

School officials in Hillsborough County are investigating a possible forgotten cemetery near King High School.

The school district said a concerned citizen told officials he believes an unmarked cemetery for indigent African Americans may have existed in the area of the school.

The county reviewed documents, including deeds, aerial maps, an appraisal, and historical county and school records, but said they found conflicting information about the location of the possible cemetery.

The person who brought information to the school district said the cemetery may be in an area used for agricultural programs at King High School.

Officials on Friday said the program has been relocated, and temporary fencing has been placed around the perimeter to prevent students and staff from entering the area.

"We have also reached out to experts who can use modern equipment to scan beneath the surface," the school district said in a statement. "This is a top priority for our district now. We intend to show the highest level of respect for the individuals who may be buried in this cemetery and their descendants."