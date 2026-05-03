Investigators seize 5 pounds of cocaine, $40K and more in narcotics bust: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two people are behind bars after a two-month-long narcotics investigation into members of the Vice Lords gang.
Gang Unit Investigation
According to HCSO, detectives conducted an operation and arrested Jose Dehoyos, 32, after he delivered two ounces of cocaine to an undercover Gang Unit detective.
After that, detectives then served two residential search warrants in South Tampa and on Davis Islands. Investigators located more than 5 pounds of cocaine, four pistols, five pounds of marijuana, prescription pills and $40,000 cash.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office
As a result of the search warrant, an additional arrest was made. HCSO said Joshua Dehoyos, 48, was taken into custody.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.