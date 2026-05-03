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Investigators seize 5 pounds of cocaine, $40K and more in narcotics bust: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 3, 2026 11:31am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Two men were arrested after a narcotics investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
    • The first man, Jose Dehoyos, was arrested after he delivered two ounces of cocaine to an undercover detective.
    • Joshua Dehoyos was arrested after detectives served two search warrants in South Tampa and Davis Islands.

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said two people are behind bars after a two-month-long narcotics investigation into members of the Vice Lords gang.

Gang Unit Investigation

According to HCSO, detectives conducted an operation and arrested Jose Dehoyos, 32, after he delivered two ounces of cocaine to an undercover Gang Unit detective.

After that, detectives then served two residential search warrants in South Tampa and on Davis Islands. Investigators located more than 5 pounds of cocaine, four pistols, five pounds of marijuana, prescription pills and $40,000 cash.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

As a result of the search warrant, an additional arrest was made. HCSO said Joshua Dehoyos, 48, was taken into custody.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety