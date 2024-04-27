‘It affects everyone’: Dropping off prescription drugs during Take Back Day prevents misuse, addiction

Medications that were once used for healing purposes can have serious and deadly impacts if they end up in the wrong hands, including abuse, overdoses, and addiction.

This weekend, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)’s Prescription Take Back Day, gives Americans the chance to clean out their medicine cabinets and safely dispose of medications.

"I have a 13-year-old grandson, I don't like keeping medicines around," said Rosaline.

Peace of mind is what one grandmother said she gained while getting rid of medications at the prescription take back in Brandon.

"You have a place to dispose of them where people can't get a hold of them," said Melanie Delgado who brought medications with her on Saturday.

Neighbors dropped off boxes full of prescription bottles right in front of the Children's Emergency room at HCA Florida Brandon, where Pediatric ER Dr. Michael Haynes sees what happens when kids get a hold of meds that aren't meant for them.

"They come in with respiratory distress. They need breathing tubes," he said.

The take back program helps people clean out medicine cabinets, removing the potential danger of poisoning, overdose, or prescription abuse. They may not even realize it is just sitting there.

"We see that all the time, unfortunately, and a lot of times it's not even the parents’ medication. They could be at a friend's house. You know, you just you never know how someone else is going to have their medicines stored," said Haynes.

The DEA started prescription take back day 14 years ago, helping folks rid their home of medications that can be a gateway to addiction and has helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

The drugs can also be susceptible to theft.

"I mean, it affects everyone. Even if it's not your family member or immediate friend, it affects them. So, this is a wonderful program," said Delgado.

Delgado said she brought expired medications for both humans and dogs. Her motivation is also environmental.

She wanted to make sure they were disposed of safely, not thrown in the garbage or flushed down the toilet, which puts harmful drugs and chemicals into the water supply.

It took a few seconds for passing cars to part with unwanted meds, doing their part to potentially keep someone’s loved one out of Dr. Haynes ER.

"Bring your medicines in. Because you doing that, could prevent a future death. Family member, friend, it doesn’t matter," said Haynes.

They collected 483 pounds of medication on Saturday at HCA Florida Brandon. In Pinellas County, the Sheriff’s office said it collected a total of 1,337 pounds of medicine at multiple locations.

If you missed the take back day, you still have options. Many local pharmacies will take medications.

To use the DEA’s search tool to find a drop-off location near you, click here.

