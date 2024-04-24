New Tampa General Hospital drone program will deliver emergency equipment to 911 callers

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has introduced a first-of-its-kind drone program to deliver life-saving emergency response equipment to 911 callers.

In collaboration with Manatee County and Archer First Response Systems (ArcherFRS), the program will aim to accelerate response time for health-related emergencies.

According to officials, the drones can deliver an automated external defibrillator (AED), a dose of Narcan Nasal Spray, and a tourniquet.

"Through the use of technology and innovation, Tampa General Hospital is transforming health care," said John Couris, president and CEO of TGH. "The first-in-the-nation program can effectively save lives by responding to health-related emergencies faster than ever before."

Starting May 1, when someone in the coverage area calls 911 with reports of cardiac arrest, opioid overdose, or trauma, the Manatee County ECC Dispatch will send a drone.

The equipment will then reach the caller between 1 minute 45 seconds and 2 minutes 10 seconds. Dispatch will walk the caller through the equipment application, as traditional response vehicles are on their way.

"This is an amazing opportunity to be on the cutting edge of technology in emergency response," said Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Mike Rahn. "We are excited that this first-of-its-kind program is taking flight first here in Manatee County."

The drone used for these emergency deliveries, a Freefly Systems AltaX, will serve a 3.5-square-mile area of coverage from the Manatee County EMS Lakewood Ranch Station on Malachite Drive from Monday to Friday during daylight hours.

The goal is to expand the coverage area to 35 square miles and 24/7 coverage, pending approvals from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Over the next 12 months, the three organizations will also evaluate the performance of these drones in Manatee County to see if the technology can serve other residents across Florida.

Public notices will be mailed this week to area residents informing them of the drone delivery system.