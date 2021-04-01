'It’s just having a blast': Black bear soaks in hot tub in the Great Smoky Mountains

A black bear made itself at home when it climbed into the hot tub at a cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains.

By the looks of things, it did not wish to be disturbed.

Mason Trebony, who was vacationing at the cabin with his wife, filmed the bear as it crawled into the jacuzzi and plopped down to take in the March 20 sunrise.

"There’s a wild black bear in the jacuzzi getting warm, unbelievable," Trebony says in the video. "(It’s) just having a blast."

Trebony briefly opened the sliding door to the patio to get a better shot at the intruder. But once the bear spotted him, it appears to splash hot water in Trebony’s direction.

"OK, alright, I’m going to move," Trebony said as he scampered back indoors.

The U.S. National Parks Service (NPS) advises against approaching bears. Being too close may be perceived as aggression, which may cause the bear to charge, make loud noises or swat at the ground.

"The bear is demanding more space. Don't run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear," NPS said in its guidance on dealing with bears. "The bear will probably do the same."

NPS estimates roughly 1,500 bears call the Great Smoky Mountains home.

This story was reported from Atlanta.