It's not 'me;' it's 'we': Polk school board picks former Sarasota teacher as next superintendent

Contract negotiations are underway as Polk County’s school board members voted for the next superintendent: Frederick Heid.

Heid's selection came Tuesday night in a unanimous vote. He is currently the superintendent of the Community Unit School District in Algonquin, Illinois. Previously, he was chief academic officer for one of the largest districts in the U.S.: Duval County Public Schools in Jacksonville. He has also served as a principal, an assistant principal, and a teacher in Orange County.

Heid is no stranger to the Tampa Bay area. He began his teaching career at Booker Middle School in Sarasota. He was chosen as a Teacher of the Year for the county in 2002.

Before the school board took a vote Tuesday on the district's next superintendent, District 4 representative Sara Beth Reynolds outlined the reasons she thinks Heid is the best person for the job, based on interviews conducted last week.

"He talked a lot about individualizing experiences at the student level for every student, making sure that students have access to what they needed, not necessarily what the whole class needed," Reynolds told the board. "He talked about reading— of the extra period of reading being like yelling louder at someone who can’t hear you to begin with, and how we need to truly infiltrate reading into everything we do and find ways that we could reach the kids who aren’t as great at reading in a way that means something to them."

Reynolds said another thing that stood out to her about Heid is his insistence that "It's not 'me,' it's 'we;'" that district leadership is not about the individual but about the group. Board members also highlighted from Heid's interview that he prioritized transparency and intends to build a pipeline to leadership for district staff.

"He’s an excellent communicator," observed District 1 representative Dr. William Allen. "I thought he was approachable. He seems to demonstrate compassion and empathy. I think his data-driven decisions -- I think it’s healthy. And as an at-risk student during my high school years, I think his Dream Academy model appealed to me as it relates to students in our district as well."

