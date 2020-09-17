Expand / Collapse search

Ivanka Trump hosting 'fireside chat' during campaign stop in Tampa

By Fox 13 News staff
Ivanka Trump addresses the G20 Women’s Empowerment Event in Osaka, Japan, Saturday, June 29 2019. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

TAMPA, Fla. - With only 47 days left until the general election, the campaign for the White House has zeroed-in on Florida, a key swing state.

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump will be in Tampa, participating in a "fireside chat" with local leaders.

The event starts at noon, but details, such as a location and other participants have not been released. 

“Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said in a statement. "President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term."

Ivanka's visit comes two days after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Tampa.
 