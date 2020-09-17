Ivanka Trump hosting 'fireside chat' during campaign stop in Tampa

article

With only 47 days left until the general election, the campaign for the White House has zeroed-in on Florida, a key swing state.

On Thursday, Ivanka Trump will be in Tampa, participating in a "fireside chat" with local leaders.

The event starts at noon, but details, such as a location and other participants have not been released.

“Florida holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to visit Tampa once again to support my father’s campaign," Ivanka Trump said in a statement. "President Trump will continue to be a champion for the people of Florida in his second term."

Ivanka's visit comes two days after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigned in Tampa.

