President Trump arrives in Tampa, holds COVID-19 roundtable in Bellair

Despite having to cancel other appearances and fundraisers along Florida’s east coast due to fears of tropical weather, President Donald Trump made a stop in the Bay Area Friday afternoon.

It's the president’s first visit to Tampa in several years, and it will be an important stop as Trump tries to catch up to Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the Florida polls.

The president landed at Tampa International Airport Friday around 4 p.m. and made remarks from the tarmac. Afterward, he's headed to a campaign event with Florida sheriffs.

After the meeting, President Trump plans to head to the Pelican Country Club in Belleair to hold a COVID-19 response and storm-preparedness roundtable. The president will also hold a fundraiser later in the evening at that same location.

On Thursday, the president took part in a different roundtable in Washington D.C. where he talked with experts about the importance of those who have recovered from COVID-19 donating plasma to help those currently fighting the virus. That topic of conversation could also be discussed at Friday’s COVID-19 response briefing.

Advertisement

There are multiple protests planned by organizations such as Wall of Moms, Wall of Veterans and the Black Collective Movement. From their posts on social media, it appears the groups plan to gather together to protest the president’s visit sometime around 4 p.m. on Friday.

For President Trump’s campaign, Friday’s visit will be important as current polls have Democratic candidate Joe Biden with a 6.7 percent lead overall in the Florida polls.