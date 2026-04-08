J.C. Newman: Step inside Ybor City’s El Reloj, the last operating cigar factory in America

The Brief J.C. Newman Cigar Co. in Ybor City is the last operating cigar factory in the United States. The historic factory continues hand-rolled cigar production using traditional methods. The site also serves as a living museum offering public tours and rare artifacts.



In the heart of Ybor City, where Tampa’s cigar industry was born, one factory is still keeping that legacy alive.

J.C. Newman Cigar Company is now the last operating cigar factory in the United States — a distinction that makes it not just a business, but a living piece of American history.

The backstory:

Inside the historic El Reloj factory, cigars are still crafted using techniques passed down through generations. Skilled rollers work by hand, shaping each cigar with precision — a process that has largely disappeared in modern manufacturing.

The company, founded in 1895, has deep roots in Tampa and played a major role in shaping Ybor City into what was once known as the "Cigar Capital of the World."

Today, that tradition continues under the Newman family, who have preserved both the craft and the culture that defined the area for more than a century.

Dig deeper:

Beyond production, the factory doubles as a museum experience.

Visitors can walk through the facility on guided tours, watching cigars being made in real time while learning about the industry’s impact on Tampa. The building itself is filled with history — from antique cigar molds and tools to some of the oldest cigars in the world still preserved onsite.

The factory’s iconic clock tower, "El Reloj," has become a symbol of Ybor City’s rich heritage.

J.C. Newman continues to open its doors to the public, offering tours throughout the week and inviting visitors to step back in time and experience a craft that helped build Tampa.