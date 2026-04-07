Spring Hill drug bust: 2 charged after HCSO narcotics investigation

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The Brief After an undercover investigation, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and SWAT team executed a search warrant at a Spring Hill home. Investigators say they found nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine, as well as fentanyl, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Michael Lynch, 43, faces multiple felony charges, including three counts of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Jada French, 22, was also arrested for fentanyl and paraphernalia possession.



Two people were arrested Thursday after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office discovered methamphetamine and other narcotics during a search at a Spring Hill home, according to authorities.

The backstory:

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit, supported by the agency’s SWAT team, executed a search warrant on Thursday at a home located at 12301 Coronado Drive. The search followed an investigation involving multiple undercover operations, which identified 43-year-old Michael Lynch as a suspected drug dealer.

During the search, detectives say they found approximately 96.6 grams of methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of fentanyl, and 143.7 grams of promethazine hydrochloride. Investigators also discovered ammunition inside the home, despite Lynch being a convicted felon.

Lynch was taken into custody without incident, according to HCSO. According to investigators, Lynch admitted during an interview that the methamphetamine and ammunition belonged to him. He also stated that he did not have a prescription for the promethazine hydrochloride.

A second person, 22-year-old Jada French, was also detained at the scene. Lynch told investigators that the fentanyl found in the residence belonged to French for her personal use.

Lynch was charged with:

Three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Three counts of possession of a structure for trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of a new legend drug without a prescription

Two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Lynch is being held on a no-bond status due to the multiple trafficking charges. French was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on a $6,000 bond.