Murder suspect sought following deadly Citrus County fire

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The Brief Citrus County deputies are searching for William Michael Larsen in connection with a deadly house fire in Floral City. The fire broke out on Tuesday morning and turned into a homicide investigation. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 352-249-2790.



Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a man in connection with a deadly house fire that turned into a homicide investigation.

What we know:

According to Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent, deputies and crews with Citrus County Fire Rescue went to a structure fire on East Hawk Lane in Floral City around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Vincent said there was one person dead inside.

He noted that the fire turned into a homicide investigation and the suspect, 37-year-old William Michael Larson, is on the run.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Larson is believed to be driving a white 2014 GMC pickup truck with license plate 85FCXM.

Investigators located the suspect's vehicle in the Withlacoochee State Forest (Citrus Tract),

The FWC Special Ops team says they are out in the forest searching.

Initially, deputies believes he could was headed to St. Augustine or Hudson.

Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the deadly fire have not been revealed.

The victim's identity has not been made public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 352-249-2790.