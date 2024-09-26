Jackknifed semi-truck in Hillsborough County blocks lanes on I-75: FHP

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:04 AM EDT until SUN 4:24 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Jackknifed semi-truck in Hillsborough County blocks lanes on I-75: FHP

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 11:08am EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - A semi-truck driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail on I-75 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 45-year-old Ruskin man was driving a semi-truck south on I-75 just before 9 a.m.

READ: Off-duty deputy seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Skyway Bridge, driver arrested on DUI charge

According to FHP, the driver failed to negotiate a curve north of SR-60. Troopers say the vehicle rotated, jackknifed and entered the center median and hit a guardrail.

The driver was not injured, according to authorities.

Officials say a fuel leak caused several travel lanes to be blocked. Drivers should expect delays.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: