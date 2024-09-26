Jackknifed semi-truck in Hillsborough County blocks lanes on I-75: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A semi-truck driver lost control and crashed into a guardrail on I-75 Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 45-year-old Ruskin man was driving a semi-truck south on I-75 just before 9 a.m.

According to FHP, the driver failed to negotiate a curve north of SR-60. Troopers say the vehicle rotated, jackknifed and entered the center median and hit a guardrail.

The driver was not injured, according to authorities.

Officials say a fuel leak caused several travel lanes to be blocked. Drivers should expect delays.

