Off-duty deputy seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Skyway Bridge, driver arrested on DUI charge

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
10
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:04 AM EDT until SUN 4:24 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:15 PM EDT until FRI 10:45 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tornado Watch
from THU 6:45 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Off-duty deputy seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Skyway Bridge, driver arrested on DUI charge

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  September 26, 2024 9:50am EDT
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering from serious injuries after troopers say another man crashed into his pickup truck while driving the wrong way on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted Yosman Alexander Ixpata Xitumul, 25, driving a Dodge Ram northbound in the southbound lanes shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The trooper tried a PIT maneuver, FHP said, but the driver kept going before crashing into a Ford F-150 minutes later.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said the driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old off-duty deputy whose name was not released, was seriously injured and went to the hospital.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The suspected wrong-way driver ran from the crash scene, according to FHP, but was caught by St. Pete police moments later and taken to the hospital. His blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, investigators said.

The suspect faces several charges, including DUI with serious injury, reckless driving and aggravated fleeing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: