Off-duty deputy seriously hurt in wrong-way crash on Skyway Bridge, driver arrested on DUI charge

A Hillsborough County deputy is recovering from serious injuries after troopers say another man crashed into his pickup truck while driving the wrong way on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a trooper spotted Yosman Alexander Ixpata Xitumul, 25, driving a Dodge Ram northbound in the southbound lanes shortly before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The trooper tried a PIT maneuver, FHP said, but the driver kept going before crashing into a Ford F-150 minutes later.

Troopers said the driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old off-duty deputy whose name was not released, was seriously injured and went to the hospital.

The suspected wrong-way driver ran from the crash scene, according to FHP, but was caught by St. Pete police moments later and taken to the hospital. His blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, investigators said.

The suspect faces several charges, including DUI with serious injury, reckless driving and aggravated fleeing.

