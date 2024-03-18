Three people shot, 1 killed in Jacksonville Beach shooting; suspects at large

Three people were shot in the downtown area of Jacksonville Beach in an active shooter incident on St. Patrick's Day, police reported.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department initially reported they were working an active shooter incident at 9:12 p.m. on Sunday and urged those nearby to shelter in place but lifted that shelter in place at 10:54 p.m.

READ: Hillsborough County deputy arrested for BUI, refused to provide breath sample

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told local news outlets that three people were shot, and their conditions varied from dead to serious condition to non-life-threatening injuries.

A media briefing will be held at 8 a.m. on Monday regarding the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.