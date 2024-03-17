Hillsborough County deputy arrested for BUI, refused to provide breath sample

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputy was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for boating under the influence on Friday night, according to officials.

Authorities say 52-year-old Clinton Ormsbee was stopped by a Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officer just before 10 p.m. after the officer saw his vessel operating without navigational lights displayed.

The sheriff's office says Ormsbee was operating the boat and was impaired.

Ormsbee was arrested and refused to provide a breath sample, according to deputies.

"I am extremely disappointed by the actions of this deputy. Driving or boating under the influence is unacceptable, especially for someone entrusted with upholding the law," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "His reckless behavior not only endangered his own life but also posed a severe threat to the safety of innocent individuals."

Officials say Ormsbee has been employed by HCSO for 15 years and is assigned to the Court Operations Division. Ormsbee is on administrative leave without pay pending the results of an internal affairs investigation, according to deputies.

