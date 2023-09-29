Fugitive member of Proud Boys who pepper sprayed officers during Jan. 6 riot arrested in Florida: FBI

article

FBI Tampa announced the recent arrest of a fugitive and self-identified member of the Proud Boys who disappeared after being charged in connection to the January 6 Capitol Riot.

Christopher John Worrell was arrested on Thursday when he attempted to covertly return to his home in Naples, Florida, according to authorities. He had previously been convicted of seven counts related to the U.S. Capitol Breach in 2021.

According to FBI Tampa, Worrell disappeared in early August just days before his scheduled sentencing. Agents surrounded his Naples home on Thursday and found the 52-year-old man unconscious, immediately providing medical attention to him.

He was taken to an area hospital where he remains. In his home, agents found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and "survivalist gear."

In May, Worrell was found guilty of a litany of charges stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. According to the Department of Justice, evidence showed that he marched on the building with other Proud Boys members and eventually used pepper spray on a line of police officers attempting to defend the Capitol.

According to DOJ records, Worrell wore a tactical vest and warned police, "don't make us go against you," before eventually pepper spraying them. He was among the first group of rioters to break into the Capitol itself, according to officials.

Worrell faces a litany of charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each felony count, according to the DOJ.