Jaywalking pedestrian dies after being hit by car in St. Pete

Police in St. Petersburg say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening.

According to SPPD, it was around 7:30 p.m. when Quynh Van Pham was walking westbound across 34th Street North, mid-block in the 3400 block.

A 2018 Audi sedan was southbound at the same time. The driver braked and swerved to try to avoid Pham, but the right front corner of the sedan struck him. He later died at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The driver was not injured and he stopped and cooperated with investigators. Police say alcohol was not a factor and the investigation is continuing.