Jennifer Lopez’s Tampa concert canceled without explanation

If you were hoping to see J-Lo perform at Amalie Arena this August, you’re out of luck.

The 54-year-old singer has canceled several shows from her ‘This is Me…Now’ tour, including her stop in Tampa, according to Rolling Stone magazine.

The Bronx native also canceled performances in Nashville, New Orleans, Raleigh, Atlanta, Cleveland, and Houston during a eight-day stretch between Aug. 22- 30.

According to Rolling Stone, fans who had already purchased tickets were recently notified of the cancelation.

A notice on Ticketmaster's website states that no action is required for a refund.

While no explanation was given for the cancelations, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that a logistical issue through the promoter may be to blame, which means there is the potential for the shows to be rescheduled.

Rolling Stone is reporting that, as of right now, Lopez’s tour will end after a two-night stint at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

The concert series is Lopez’s first tour in five years.

