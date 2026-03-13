Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee increasing security after Michigan synagogue attack: 'No other choice'

The Brief Federal Investigators said Ayman Mohamad Ghazali died after an exchange of gunfire with security guards at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. An increase in nationwide attacks has local Jewish communities stepping up security and safety measures. The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee said they immediately contacted law enforcement and additional patrols and security were added.



Federal investigators said the attack on a Michigan synagogue on Thursday was a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

Authorities said Ayman Mohamad Ghazali drove through the front doors of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township and died during an exchange of gunfire with security guards. They said Ghazali is a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Lebanon.

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The 140 students at the synagogue's preschool were not hurt.

Local perspective:

Across the state of Florida, though, Jewish communities and synagogues are working to beef up security to ensure members are protected. The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee said they have had no other choice than to increase security measures.

Images of smoke and scores of law enforcement outside Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township near Detroit, Michigan brought a heart-sinking feeling to Shepard Englander, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee.

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"The idea that someone, for who knows what political or other reason, decides they want to kill children in a synagogue pre-school, what goes through my head is how could this happen? And, this is America. How could this be happening in America, a country founded on the principle that people should have the right to worship in their own way, their own traditions?" he told FOX 13.

He first found out about the targeted attack from a board member, who belonged to Temple Israel her whole life.

"Immediately we reached out to local law enforcement, they added extra patrols and raised the level of security for our Jewish organization and our campus. Today, we will be doing a briefing for our liaisons at the synagogues here in Sarasota," he said.

Big picture view:

Englander said with increased violence against Jewish communities nationwide, they have doubled their investment in security the last two years and increased it again this year. That means other programs and services offered to the entire community suffer.

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"We are forced to divert needed resources from our programs that help low-income people, children, that provide scholarships into paying for security. But, we have no other choice, but we increased it dramatically, and we are fortunate we have excellent security professionals, and we have incredible support from the sheriff’s and police chiefs, the state of Florida, the FDLE," said Englander.

Why you should care:

While Englander is confident the Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee is among the safest communities in America, he said no changes will be made.

"We are here to bring people together and to help them meet each other and share their traditions and there’s no way we can do that if they don’t feel safe coming. If they don’t come we don’t have any community," he said.