Patrols increase at Tampa Bay synagogues and holocaust museum following Michigan attack

The Brief Jewish leaders in Florida say they remain on high alert following an attack at a Michigan synagogue. Law enforcement agencies, including the Tampa Bay Area, have increased patrols around synagogues and Jewish institutions. Community leaders say worshipers should feel safe continuing to gather, despite heightened security concerns.



An attack at a synagogue in Michigan is renewing concerns about safety at places of worship across the country.

What we know:

Jewish leaders say threats against synagogues and community centers have been top of mind in recent years. Some say they have been especially vigilant since the start of the war in Iran, citing heightened global tensions and past incidents targeting Jewish communities.

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In Florida, leaders at Jewish community centers and synagogues say they are working to reassure members that safety protocols are in place and that people should feel comfortable continuing to worship and gather.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowitz of Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida emphasized resilience in the face of fear.

"Our job is to double up, love, happiness, peace. Come to pray, not to be afraid, because the last thing you can do is be afraid. Because the minute you're afraid, then the terrorists won," Minkowitz told WINK News.

What they're saying:

Scott Behar, former FBI supervisory special agent and current director of community security at the Tampa Jewish Federation, said Jewish organizations nationwide remain vigilant.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the terrorist crime at the synagogue in Michigan and terror victims everywhere, but as a matter of policy, we don't talk about specific security issues. I will say, however, that most likely every Jewish organization in the country remains on high alert. We are also in regular contact with all levels of local law enforcement and greatly appreciate their ongoing support," Behar said.

Local law enforcement agencies say they are taking additional precautions.

St. Petersburg Police Community Awareness Division Manager Yolanda Fernandez said patrols have increased in response to both international tensions and the Michigan incident.

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"Since the start of the Iran conflict, Chief Holloway has ordered additional directed patrols at local synagogues and the Holocaust Museum. Due to the incident in Michigan, Chief Holloway has ordered an increase in those directed patrols."

The Tampa Police Department is urging everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity:

"As the Tampa Police Department remains in close communication with our federal and local partners, we want to reassure the public that there are no specific or credible threats at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, we have enhanced patrols at sensitive locations throughout the city, including cultural, religious, and other relevant sites."

The backstory:

Security at houses of worship has changed significantly over the last decade.

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Security experts say many religious facilities now have layered safety measures in place, including metal detectors, reinforced entry points, security cameras, physical barriers and, in some cases, armed security personnel or trained volunteer safety teams.

These changes follow a series of high-profile attacks on places of worship across the United States in recent years.

Why you should care:

Faith leaders say fear can disrupt community life just as much as violence itself.

By publicly reinforcing safety plans and working closely with law enforcement, Jewish leaders across Florida say they hope to ensure that worshipers feel safe continuing religious services, cultural programming and community events.