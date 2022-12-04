Jingle Bell Jog helps arthritis suffers cope with ups and downs of disease

Hundreds of runners and walkers spread holiday cheer while creating awareness for arthritis during the Jingle Bell Run at George Steinbrenner field Sunday morning.

Brianna Ramos, 25, is an arthritis warrior.

Every year, she coordinates and participates in the Arthritis Foundation’s annual run.

Surrounded by other warriors and supporters decked out in their most festive attire, Ramos moved toward a cure.

Brianna Ramos helps coordinate the annual Jingle Bell Jog.

"We get to be surrounded by people who get what we're going through - who support what we're going through," Ramos shared.

Ramos was diagnosed with a form of arthritis at the age of 13.

"It’s a lot of pain, a lot of fatigue," she explained.

Brianna Ramos was diagnosed with arthritis when she was 13 years old.

Connecting with people in the Arthritis Foundation allowed her to make friends who knew the pain she was experiencing.

"I was starting middle school and kids there didn't understand," she said. "I barely understood what I was going through. So meeting other kids was life-changing. One of the girls I met when I was 13 - I was in her wedding a few weeks ago... It's a different kind of connection"

Hundreds of runners took part in the Arthritis Foundation's annual Jingle Bell Jog to raise money and awareness for the disease.

Within those connections, she also found comfort in sharing her daily struggles with the chronic illness on a bigger platform by launching a podcast with a friend called "those girls with arthritis."

"We share our experiences and we bring other arthritis warriors on to share theirs too and it’s been so fun to do that," Ramos shared.

The runners and walkers were decked out in their finest holiday attire for the event.

Sunday’s event helped raise more than $110,000 that will go toward research, treatments, and a cure.

According to the Arthritis Foundation, approximately 800,000 people in the Bay Area are living with arthritis.