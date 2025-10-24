John's Pass Seafood Fest renews tradition after last year's hurricane decimate Pinellas County

The Brief For the first time since last year's hurricanes left Florida's west coast in ruins, John's Pass held its signature celebration. The town has been rebuilt and is once again hosting its annual seafood fest. This weekend, there will be more than 100 vendors, five stages of music and thousands of people chowing down.



John's Pass Seafood Festival is back in business this year after suffering major damage from last year's hurricanes.

What they're saying:

By early Friday afternoon, there were hundreds of people traipsing up and down the main drags in John's Pass, eating, drinking and shopping.

"It's amazing, the weather is great, everyone is walking around happy, there's no drama," said one reveler.

The backstory:

A year ago, there was destruction, shock and hopelessness.

"[The recovery was] very, very difficult," said Justin Benedetti of Creative Coastal Cuisine. "A lot of people lost their homes. Friends and family had four, five, six, eight feet of water in the house."

Dig deeper:

In John's Pass, city officials say 98 percent of businesses have been able to reopen and are relieved that the town is now in good enough shape to welcome tourists. Putting this event on again was a priority for Madeira Beach's city hall.

"The community showed a ton of resilience, a ton of pride, a lot of teamwork getting together, lifting their neighbors, lifting their fellow communities, even fellow businesses," said Jay Hatch, the recreation director for the City of Madeira Beach.

What's next:

The festival goes on all weekend, until 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.