Johnson and Johnson vaccine returning to Florida FEMA sites on Sunday

Up to 3,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be administered at all federally-supported vaccination sites in the state beginning Sunday at 7 a.m., according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The Food And Drug Administration and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention are giving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine the green light again after pausing its use for eleven days.



The FDA and the CDC said they identified a total of 15 blood clot cases among nearly 8 million recipients of the J&J vaccine which occurred in women between ages 18 and 59.



Three of the women died and seven are still in the hospital.



After 11 days of reviewing data, the FDA Commissioner says the vaccine meets the agency's standards for safety, effectiveness, and quality.



"I think what people should take away from this is that the regulatory agencies and the advisor councils are actually doing their due diligence and making sure that the vaccines are safe," said Dr. Michael Teng, a virologist, and professor of Medicine at the University of South Florida.



Health experts say there is a slight risk to the vaccine, but the benefits far outweigh the risks.



