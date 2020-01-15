Jordan’s Way helps teens live purposeful life

article

Carl Gennaro is teaching young adults how to reach their full potential through an organization he created called Jordan’s Way. He created the foundation three years ago in honor of his son, who died in an ATV accident.

"What we are trying to do is help kids find their way in life," Gennaro said. "His purpose in life was to make people feel good about themselves and that's what we are trying to do, to help them feel good about themselves."

The program has four steps to help teens find their unique purpose.

"As a young person, finding purpose is huge," said 19-year-old Ghyslain Belazquez. "When you are transiting from like teenage years, to adulthood you want to know who you are.”

“Something as simple as the first step has already helped me, so it’s a great program to be a part of," said 20-year-old Faith Ishee.

Gennaro believes that Jordan would be proud of his mission to help young adults succeed. "It was a part of his life already,” Gennaro explained. “He would fit right in and he would probably be sitting in my spot teaching this those because he would be better at it than me."

Jordan’s Way is hosting a golf tournament to benefit the organization later this month.

