Jordin Sparks revealed as the Exotic Bird on the ‘Masked Dancer’

The Exotic Bird was finally unmasked on Wednesday night’s episode of The Masked Dancer.

Jordin Sparks, who rose to fame when she won the sixth season of American Idol at just 17, was revealed as the Exotic Bird who was snuffed out after dancing to Paula Abdul’s "Opposites Attract."

Abdul, a former American Idol judge, was able to guess it was Sparks rocking the colorful feathered costume.

"I knew Paula was going to guess me, I just had a feeling cause we’ve known each other for so long," Sparks said.

The unofficial American Idol reunion sparked an emotional send-off for Sparks who said it was a big deal to have such a "full circle" moment.

"It was a big deal for me," Sparks said.

"What a special person the eliminated dancer is," Abdul tweeted. "They’ve grown so much and have had such an incredible career. I’m so sad they’re not making it to the semi-finals!!"

While Sparks is known for her talent with a microphone she said the opportunity to show off her choreography skills caused her anxiety to fly through the roof.

Who are the remaining masked dancers?

Cotton Candy

The Sloth

The Tulip

The Zebra

Watch the final four get down Wednesday’s 8/7 C on FOX.

