Julian B. Lane Park closing for a month as Super Bowl preps get underway in Tampa

Tampa's signature park is closing to the public for roughly a month as the city prepares to host Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7.

All tennis, pickleball, and basketball courts at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park were closed for public use on January 11, with the remainder of the 25-acre park closing on Saturday, Jan. 16 as it becomes the site of the NFL Super Bowl Experience.

This includes all courts, fields, shelters, the playground, splash pad, and Tampa River Center. The dog park will remain open, organizers said. The park and all amenities will reopen for public use on Monday, Feb. 15.

The closure comes as the Tampa Bay Host Committee teams up with the NFL to transform Julian B. Lane, Technology Village, Curtis Hixon Park and Sparkman Wharf into what organizers describe as an interactive football theme park along the Tampa Riverwalk.

According to the official Super Bowl website, the Super Bowl Experience will return to Tampa for Super Bowl LV from Friday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, Jan. 31 and from Wednesday, Feb. 3 – Saturday, Feb. 6.

"To celebrate the history of the NFL," the league announced, "Super Bowl Experience will offer fans the opportunity virtually meet & greet with current NFL players and Legends, participate in games, and shop merchandise from NFL Shop presented by Visa. Super Bowl Experience will also feature photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens, and a Super Bowl rings display showcasing all 54 Super Bowl rings!"

Fans can attend Super Bowl Experience for free every day. In order to attend, fans must download the NFL OnePass app, register and book a session time.

Hours of Operation:

Friday, January 29, 2021: 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM

Saturday, January 30, 2021: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday, January 31, 2021: 10:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Monday, February 1, 2021: CLOSED

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 : CLOSED

Wednesday, February 3, 2021: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Thursday, February 4, 2021: 3:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Friday, February 5, 2021 : 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Saturday, February 6, 2021: 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM

The NFL said it has several COVID-19 safety precautions, including a Fan Health Promise in place. More information on the Super Bowl Experience Health Playbook here.

Another big question for fans – there is still no official word on capacity for the Super Bowl game. In October, the NFL said there will be limited capacity, however, no specific capacity has been set for Raymond James Stadium.

