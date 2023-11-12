Junior League of Tampa raises money through annual Holiday Gift Market

People from across the Bay Area spent the weekend shopping at Junior League of Tampa's annual Holiday Gift Market at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Shoppers were not only able to snag some great presents, but they were also supporting a huge cause.

This is the Junior League of Tampa's largest fundraising event of the year. More than 200 local and out-of-state businesses have been set up to offer guests everything from incredible homemade holiday decor and food to clothing and accessories.

Some, like Tampa's Baker & Company, have been coming back for over 15 years to support the organization.

"I just love what they do for the community. It's a wonderful non-profit made up of strong women," Barbara Baker told FOX 13.

The Junior League of Tampa is made of 1,900 women volunteers who work to support 14 programs in the community that focus on empowering women, child welfare and education. Sarah Martisek, one of the lead organizers for the gift market, stressed that the holidays are a vital time for them.

"We have a literacy bus that goes to underserved areas," Martisek explained. "We do a project called "love bundles", gather diapers to give to families, we support daycare programs, so it's really almost 2,000 women strong who are going in and helping better the community day by day."

100% of the proceeds from ticket sales this weekend go towards funding those programs. Sarah said they've seen record turn out this year.

The Junior League of Tampa is always looking to expand and bring more volunteers. For more information, click here.