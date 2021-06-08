Jurassic World: VelociCoaster opens at Universal Orlando on Thursday

Universal Orlando Resort will officially open its newest thrill ride on Thursday, June 10th.

‘Jurassic World: VelociCoaster’ is located at the 'Islands of Adventure' park and has been described as "a series of intense maneuvers that will send guests catapulting up to 70 mph and more than 150 feet in the air with the swiftest of prehistoric predators" by the theme park company.

They said that riders should be prepared to:

Accelerate through two pulse-pounding launches, the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds

Encounter a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree barrel roll right above the Islands of Adventure lagoon

Experience a zero-gravity inverted stall that will send riders upside down across 100 feet of track in a jaw-dropping maneuver that is the first of its kind

Go airborne during the towering "Top Hat," which propels riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop – Universal’s steepest drop yet

Brace for a total of 12 heart-pounding seconds of airtime – the thrilling sensation of weightlessness riders feel when they’re lifted from their seats – throughout the entire adventure

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster will also reportedly be the world’s first coaster based on the blockbuster franchise and will feature an original story "that expands upon the thrills, dinosaurs, and environments fans have seen on the big screen."

Guests will join the cast of the films — Chris Pratt, as Owen Grady; Bryce Dallas Howard, as Claire Dearing; and BD Wong, as Dr. Henry Wu — on a high-speed chase alongside a nimble Velociraptor pack. The queue is filled with nods to the film series.

