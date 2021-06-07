Jury selection begins for Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, young daughter in 2018

article

Jury selection will begin Monday in the murder trial of Ronald O’Neal III. O’Neal is facing the death penalty for allegedly killing his girlfriend and their 9-year-old daughter in 2018.

In a pre-trial hearing last month, O’Neal told a judge he would represent himself instead of allowing his court-appointed public defender to handle his case.

Hillsborough Judge Michelle Sisco advised that she did not recommend his strategy and assigned a public defender as an advisor to sit in the courtroom in case he needs help.

When asked if he understood he could be executed if convicted, O’Neal told the judge he understood and was "ready to die" like rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was killed in a 1997 drive-by shooting.

PREVIOUS: Child who says he saw father kill his sister, mother to testify at double-murder trial

When Judge Michelle Sisco pointed out the rapper was actually murdered O’Neal replied, "just like I’m going to be, right?"

O’Neal is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, their daughter, 9-year-old Ron’Niveya, and attempting to kill his son, Ronnie Jr.

O’Neal’s son, who was 8 years old at the time, barely survived the attack, officials said. Ronnie Jr. suffered a collapsed lung, stab wounds that exposed his intestines and severe burns from a fire his father allegedly set after the brutal attack.

From his hospital bed, Ronnie O’Neal Jr. told detectives what happened to him, explaining his father attacked his sister with an axe and used a knife to stab him. Barron was found dead in a neighbor’s yard. She’d been beaten and shot, detectives said.

Richard O'Neal is a previous court hearing

After the murders, O’Neal was determined to be incompetent to stand trial and spent several months in a state hospital receiving treatment. In 2019, after several mental evaluations, a judge determined his case could move forward.

Advertisement

O’Neal has since appeared at odds at times with his attorneys over his defense strategy, at one point asking for a stand your ground trial, despite the advice of his public defender. A judge later determined his case did not meet stand your ground standards.

