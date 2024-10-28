Juvenile on dirt bike seriously injured in Sarasota crash involving police officer

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A juvenile was taken to the hospital Monday evening after a Sarasota crash involving a police officer, officials said.

The Sarasota Police Department said the juvenile was riding a dirt bike near the intersection of 22nd Street and Maple Avenue at around 6:30 p.m.

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

An officer was involved in the crash, but investigators haven't said what led up to it.

The juvenile was seriously injured and taken to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital for treatment.

The area from the 2100 block to the 2400 block of Maple Avenue is closed to traffic as authorities gather evidence and investigate.

