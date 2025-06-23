Juvenile taken to the hospital after near-drowning in Wesley Chapel

The Brief A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a near drowning in the Blackhill Street area in Wesley Chapel. Based on preliminary information, deputies said the incident appeared to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected.



A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a near drowning in the Blackhill Street area in Wesley Chapel, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said they are now investigating the near-drowning, which happened just before 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

After responding, they said first responders began working to save the juvenile's life. The juvenile was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to PSO.

Based on preliminary information, deputies said the incident appeared to be accidental, and no foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how old the juvenile is or what led to the near-drowning. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

