Juvenile taken to the hospital after Pinellas County shooting
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Laurel Place in Pinellas County, according to deputies.
What we know:
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a juvenile who was shot along Laurel Place in unincorporated Clearwater.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.
What we don't know:
Pinellas County deputies have not said what led to the shooting or if they are looking for a suspect. The investigation remains active.
