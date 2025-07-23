Expand / Collapse search

Juvenile taken to the hospital after Pinellas County shooting

Published  July 23, 2025 6:56pm EDT
Pinellas County
    • A juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Laurel Place in Pinellas County.
    • The investigation remains active.

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Laurel Place in Pinellas County, according to deputies. 

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a juvenile who was shot along Laurel Place in unincorporated Clearwater.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators. 

What we don't know:

Pinellas County deputies have not said what led to the shooting or if they are looking for a suspect. The investigation remains active.  

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. 

