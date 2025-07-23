Juvenile taken to the hospital after Pinellas County shooting

The Brief A juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Laurel Place in Pinellas County. The investigation remains active.



A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Laurel Place in Pinellas County, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded after 5:30 p.m. for a report of a juvenile who was shot along Laurel Place in unincorporated Clearwater.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

Pinellas County deputies have not said what led to the shooting or if they are looking for a suspect. The investigation remains active.