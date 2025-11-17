K-9 locates gun underneath shed that was used in Wauchula gas station shooting: FWC

The Brief An FWC K-9 found a gun that investigators say was used in a shooting between two people at a Wauchula gas station. On Sunday, officers located one of the vehicles they believe was involved as it had visible bullet damage and the driver was detained. The FWC has not released the name of the shooters or if any charges have been filed.



A K-9 with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) uncovered a gun underneath a shed that investigators say was used in a shooting between two people at a Wauchula gas station.

On Sunday, officers located one of the vehicles they believe was involved as it had visible bullet damage. Several law enforcement units pulled the car over and detained the driver, 27-year-old Colton Howell.

What we know:

Howell told officers that the gun he used in the shooting was at his home. During a search of the backyard, FWC K-9 Mali alerted Officer Livingston to an area beneath a shed.

That's where officers found a gun wrapped in a garbage bag, hidden behind an engine block.

The backstory:

On Saturday, Wauchula police officers responded to a Speedway gas station on Oak Street after reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

Investigators say that Howell parked his car near the parking lot exit and began firing shots at a red Dodge Durango and the driver standing next to the gas pumps.

The driver of the Durango fired one shot back and Howell drove off in his truck.

Howell was later arrested, and he admitted to being involved in the shooting.

Charges

Firing a weapon in public (5 counts)

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle within 1,000 feet of a person (7 counts)

Child neglect

Tampering with evidence

He has been booked into the Hardee County Jail.

What we don't know:

Wauchula police have not released the Durango driver's name as he has not been interviewed.

