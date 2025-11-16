Road rage victim identified, shooter claims self-defense: TPD

The Brief The victim in a deadly road rage shooting on Friday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a shot fired near E 5th Ave. and N 22nd St. on Friday evening and found 41-year-old Dedrick Sykes suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooter stayed on scene and told investigators that he shot the victim in self-defense.



The victim in a deadly road rage shooting has been identified as 41-year-old Dedrick Sykes, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shot fired near E 5th Ave. and N 22nd St. on Friday evening and found Sykes suffering from a gunshot wound.

The backstory:

Detectives learned that there was a verbal argument between the shooter, an adult male, and Sykes before the shooting.

PREVIOUS: Tampa road rage ends with one person dead

The shooter stayed on scene and told investigators that he shot the victim in self-defense. He did not show any signs of impairment after the shooting.

Sykes was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Sykes is a known DJ in the Tampa Bay area. People also know him as DJ ShyGuy.

The gun was recovered, and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate course of action.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube