Katie Couric reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
9
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:50 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 9:07 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, Hardee County, Highlands County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:45 PM EDT until THU 1:00 AM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Citrus County, Citrus County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Katie Couric reveals she was diagnosed with breast cancer

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Updated 11:07AM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Getty Images-1423224418 article

Katie Couric visits the 92NY on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Award-winning journalist Katie Couric shared some personal news on her website Wednesday. Couric revealed that she has breast cancer.

"Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them. As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I’m sharing my story as an important reminder to get screened," Couric tweeted. 

The New York Times best-selling author opened up about her diagnosis in an essay on her website titled "Why Not Me?"

In the post, Couric said she found out she had breast cancer on June 21, her 8th wedding anniversary, after getting a call from her doctor after a mammogram screening and biopsy. 

"I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head," Couric wrote.

The former "Today Show" anchor explained that her doctor reminded her she was overdue for a mammogram since she didn’t have one since December 2020.

Couric wrote that she underwent surgery and completed her final round of radiation on Tuesday.

In her essay, the veteran journalist documented some of her family’s experiences with cancer sharing that her first husband Jay died of colon cancer at age 41. Her sister Emily died of pancreatic cancer, and her mother-in-law died of ovarian cancer.

But Couric explained that other family members had better outcomes with cancer. "My mom was diagnosed with mantle cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which was kept at bay for a decade. My father’s prostate cancer, which was treated with radioactive seeds. My now-husband John had a tumor the size of a coconut on his liver, which was surgically removed just a few months before we got married. "

The Emmy-winning journalist concluded her essay by reinforcing the importance of getting mammograms.

"Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening," Couric wrote. 

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.


 