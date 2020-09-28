Kaufman County children found alone after 71-year-old mother dies

article

Police believe two young boys lived alone in their home for about a week following the death of their 71-year-old adoptive mother.

It happened this past Sunday in the town of Talty, which is about 10 miles southeast of Forney in Kaufman County.

According to inForney.com, a concerned teacher called the police for a welfare check because the two brothers hadn’t shown up for school all week and their parent couldn’t be reached.

The Talty police chief said responding officers found the 5 and 7-year-old boys at home. Their 71-year-old mother was deceased in the house.

The boys told officers that their mom had collapsed on the floor and they couldn’t call 911 because they didn’t have the screen lock passcode for her phone.

They were able to feed and care for themselves for five days, police said.

Police believe the woman died of natural causes and do not suspect foul play. Her autopsy is still pending.

The two brothers who were adopted are now being cared for by their mother’s adult biological children.

The chief said they are doing fine considering what they went through.