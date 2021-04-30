Kayak company connects paddlers with Tampa Bay ecosystem 

As the weather warms up, many individuals in the Bay Area are getting outside and one kayak company is doing more than putting people on the water, it's connecting them to what’s inside it.

Ecomersion is an environmentally-focused kayak company based out of Tampa Bay that strives to offer an escape from the screens of technology. During tours through Shell Key Preserve, it highlights a lot of the area’s ecosystem’s animals and plants.

Ellie Foden with Ecomersion says, "Being able to call Shell Key Preserve my office is such an honor. This area is like nothing I’ve ever seen before and the wildlife here is so diverse."

Ecomersion is also dedicated behind the scenes. It works with organizations such as the St. Pete Audubon Society and Tampa Bay Watch for clean-up events at area parks and fundraisers.

"A lot of the wildlife out here doesn’t have a voice of their own, so we can be that voice and it’s important to be stewards of the environment and take care of this one planet that we have," Foden explained.

As a way to give back and protect the beautiful nature around us, Ecomersion donates a percentage of all profits to local and national groups. Some of these groups include Clearwater Marine Aquarium, the Audubon Society, Worldwide Wildlife Fund and Tampa Bay Watch to protect and maintain the environment around us for future generations to enjoy.

Foden says one of her favorite parts of the kayak tour is going through some of the unique mangrove tunnels where are you can see red and black mangroves on the water and see some of the creatures that call these mangroves home.

Learn more about Ecomersion at ecomersion.com.

