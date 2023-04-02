Kayaker airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning at Byster Lake

article

On Sunday morning, Hernando County Fire Rescue saved a kayaker from drowning at Byster Lake.

Just after eight in the morning, HCFR responded to Byster Lake for a reported kayaker who flipped in the water and wasn't responding.

Upon arriving at the scene, fire crews found the victim above the water, holding onto her kayak drifting further out into the lake.

With help from a nearby boater, they were able to rescue the victim and bring her to shore.

After a medical evaluation, she was airlifted to a local trauma center for further treatment.