Burn victim flown to the hospital after fire sparks inside Spring Hill home

article

One person was flown to the hospital after a fire sparked inside a Spring Hill home Wednesday afternoon, fire crews said.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said the person inside the home sustained burns and smoke inhalation. Fire crews did not release their condition, but said they were transported to a local burn center by helicopter.

READ: Florida State Trooper saves eight-month old baby from nearly choking

Crews said they arrived in the 1000 block of Academy Avenue just after 5 p.m. where they found fire and smoke coming from the front of the home.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

Firefighters on scene were able to get the fire under control quickly, and said the damages were limited to the front and kitchen areas.

Everyone living inside the home were displaced by the fire, so firefighters said the Red Cross is assisting them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.