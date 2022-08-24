‘Keep Florida Free’ tour stops in Tampa featuring DeSantis, Rubio

The Republican Party of Florida launched the Keep Florida Free Tour featuring special guests Governor Ron DeSantis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and other prominent Republican candidates.

The purpose of the tour is to rally and unite Republicans ahead of November's midterm election.

During a stop in Tampa Wednesday night, Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about his leadership in Florida and the impact he had since being elected.

"We have an opportunity to solidify Florida as a citadel of freedom, not just for be being governor but 10-15 years if we win and win big this year," DeSantis said.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday’s primary and will now face DeSantis in November.

"I think we’re going to beat this guy; I really do. I know nobody else thinks so, but I know so because I know Florida. And I know that she's heartbroken by how he's tried to tear her apart and that's why I'm running," Crist said.

Democratic senate nominee Val Demings also emerged from her campaign bus in Ybor City Wednesday, where she opened her newest campaign office.

She won the Democratic primary nomination Tuesday, and she will now face off against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

The Keep Florida Free tour also made stops in Miami-Dade County, Seminole, Duval, and Hillsborough counties.