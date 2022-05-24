Keep Pasco Beautiful: Tips on environmentally-safe fertilizer use during rainy season

As we get into the summer rainy season, environmental advocates are reminding residents about ways to fertilize properly.

Keep Pasco Beautiful is hosting a free workshop on Thursday, May 26 on how residents can maintain a great lawn without adding to chemical pollution that can harm marine life.

Experts are concerned about stormwater runoff from poor fertilizer use can lead to nitrogen pollution in local waterways, sparking harmful algae blooms. The algae blocks light needed for photosynthesis eventually choking out seagrasses which marine life such as manatees rely on for food.

Last year, 1,101 manatees died in Florida, many due to starvation, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Below are fertilizer application tips that can help protect our environment:

Follow package directions to avoid over-fertilizing

Avoid spreading fertilizer on sidewalks, streets and gutters

Don’t apply fertilizer within 10 feet of any body of water

Don’t apply fertilizer ahead of expected flooding or tropical storms

The workshop will take place at Patel College of Global Sustainability as well as virtually from 6 to 8 pm. For more information or to register, visit https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/fertilizerawareness.



