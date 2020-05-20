Expand / Collapse search

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to reopen May 28

People visit the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex as Hurricane Dorian approaches on August 30, 2019 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its been predicted that Dorian could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall somewhere along the Florida coast. (

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen to guests on Thursday, May, 28, with reduced admission, attendance limits and some exhibits unavailable, officials announced on Wednesday. 

The attraction is also implemeting new measures and procedures in accordance with guidenace from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To reinforce guests’ health and safety:

  • A limited number of attractions, services available
  • All guests will undergo temperature screening upon arrival
  • Bus Tour not be available due to social distancing
  • Face coverings required for employees and guests
  • New physical-distancing measures in place
  • Guests required to have a timed ticket, including passholders

In addition to those measures, there will be an increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.

For a limited-time during the initial reopening, the "Explore Today, Explore Tomorrow" package will be $29.99 for adults and $24.99 for children.  The package includes daily admission, parking and a complimentary ticket to return to the visitor complex in 2021. 

Because of limitations on attendance, guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. Operating hours will be 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. 