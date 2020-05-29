Expand / Collapse search

Key West high school seniors celebrate commencement with 'jet ski graduation'

Florida
While practicing social distancing, these high school seniors down in Key West had a graduation ceremony that was Florida-style.

KEY WEST, Fla. - Seniors from a Key West high school had a very Florida commencement, staging a socially distanced “Jet Ski graduation” on May 26.

This footage shows Somerset Island Preparatory graduates – of which there were 11, according to local media – wearing caps, gowns, and masks as they ride through Key West waters.

In the video, graduates are seen pulling up to an anchored boat, where the principal hands out diplomas with a grabber.

“The idea to have a Jet Ski graduation is a perfect example of the innovative mindset that permeates Somerset Island Prep. I could not be prouder of the students and staff during these trying times,” Todd German, Somerset Academy’s governing board chair, said in a press release.
 